220303-N-HK187-0525 NORTH SEA (March 3, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) performs flag hoist drills with Italian aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi (C-551), March 3. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Klimenko)
|03.03.2022
|03.08.2022 16:18
|7083571
|220303-N-HK187-0525
|6720x4480
|4.98 MB
|N/A, US
|0
|0
