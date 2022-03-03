220303-N-HK187-0525 NORTH SEA (March 3, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) performs flag hoist drills with Italian aircraft carrier Giuseppe Garibaldi (C-551), March 3. USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is deployed to the European theater of operations and participating in a range of maritime activities in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO Allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mark Klimenko)

