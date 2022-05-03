Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Hinton assumes responsibility of the 84th Training Command during a change-of-responsibility ceremony held March 6, 2022, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Osvaldo P. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 14:50
|Photo ID:
|7083392
|VIRIN:
|220306-A-MD880-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 84th CSM Change of Responsibility [Image 338 of 338], by SFC Osvaldo Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio native assumes responsibility of Army Reserve training command
LEAVE A COMMENT