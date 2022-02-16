Maj. Gen. Darren Werner (right), commanding general U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, conducts a virtual town hall Feb. 16 from the Detroit Arsenal as Brian Butler (center), TACOM deputy to the commander, and Annette Riggs (left), TACOM deputy chief of staff, look on.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 14:43
|Photo ID:
|7083379
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-PC730-996
|Resolution:
|900x675
|Size:
|135.61 KB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Werner conducts quarterly Town Hall - Feb 16 2022, by Scott Wakefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Werner highlights his “People First” initiatives in virtual town hall
