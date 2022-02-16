Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Werner conducts quarterly Town Hall - Feb 16 2022

    Maj. Gen. Werner conducts quarterly Town Hall - Feb 16 2022

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Scott Wakefield 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Maj. Gen. Darren Werner (right), commanding general U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, conducts a virtual town hall Feb. 16 from the Detroit Arsenal as Brian Butler (center), TACOM deputy to the commander, and Annette Riggs (left), TACOM deputy chief of staff, look on.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 14:43
    Photo ID: 7083379
    VIRIN: 220216-A-PC730-996
    Resolution: 900x675
    Size: 135.61 KB
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Werner conducts quarterly Town Hall - Feb 16 2022, by Scott Wakefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Werner highlights his &ldquo;People First&rdquo; initiatives in virtual town hall

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACOM
    virtual town hall
    Werner
    Detroit Arsenal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT