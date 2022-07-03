Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC nominates MacDill Airman for NCOA Vanguard Award [Image 2 of 2]

    AMC nominates MacDill Airman for NCOA Vanguard Award

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ricky King, 6th Communications Squadron Radio Frequency Transmission Systems technician, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 7, 2022. Air Mobility Command selected King as a nominee for the Noncommissioned Officers Association Vanguard Award which honors service members of every branch for their acts of heroism. King was nominated for his timely response in aiding victims of a vehicle collision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    This work, AMC nominates MacDill Airman for NCOA Vanguard Award [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill
    nomination
    AMC
    Vanguard
    Vanguard Award

