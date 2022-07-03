AMC nominates MacDill Airman for NCOA Vanguard Award

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ricky King, 6th Communications Squadron Radio Frequency Transmission Systems technician, poses for a photo at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, March 7, 2022. Air Mobility Command selected King as a nominee for the Noncommissioned Officers Association Vanguard Award which honors service members of every branch for their acts of heroism. King was nominated for his timely response in aiding victims of a vehicle collision. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

