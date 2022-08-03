U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joyelle Nalls, a human resources specialist with the Decatur-based Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 170th Military Police Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, narrates the Georgia Department of Defense's Women's History Month ceremony March 8, 2022, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia DoD held the ceremony to recognize Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 14:13 Photo ID: 7083343 VIRIN: 220308-Z-VK811-1010 Resolution: 3523x4333 Size: 2.07 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony, by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.