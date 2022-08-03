Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony

    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joyelle Nalls, a human resources specialist with the Decatur-based Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 170th Military Police Battalion, 201st Regional Support Group, Georgia Army National Guard, narrates the Georgia Department of Defense's Women's History Month ceremony March 8, 2022, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia DoD held the ceremony to recognize Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 14:13
    Photo ID: 7083343
    VIRIN: 220308-Z-VK811-1010
    Resolution: 3523x4333
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony, by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Women’s History Month
    National Guard
    Georgia Department of Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT