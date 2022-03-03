Heritage Flight Training Course

U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, taxis down the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels to shows around the country, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10. The mission of the team is to recruit, retain and inspire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

