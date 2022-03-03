Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage Flight Training Course

    Heritage Flight Training Course

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Haden “Gator” Fullam, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, taxis down the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 3, 2022. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels to shows around the country, as well as internationally, to highlight the combat capabilities of the A-10. The mission of the team is to recruit, retain and inspire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:53
    Photo ID: 7083336
    VIRIN: 220303-F-XZ889-1019
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.81 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight Training Course, by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airshow
    A-10
    warthog
    Airpower
    heritage flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT