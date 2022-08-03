Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Hosts MHS Genesis Virtual Town Hall

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, commander of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, speaks during a virtual town hall about the implementation of MHS Genesis aboard the clinic.

    MHS Genesis, the Military Health System's new electronic health record, is scheduled to go live at the clinic on Monday, March 21, 2022. The system will provide a single health record for patients receiving care at the clinic and other Military Treatment Facilities throughout the Dept. of Defense.

