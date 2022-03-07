220307-N-PX557-0059

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

(March 7, 2022)

Brian Zirbel, executive director, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), and Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, speak with Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Commodore Mohammed M. Darraj and RSNF Commodore Mohammed Alanazi during a visit to NAVSUP BSC in Mechanicsburg, Pa., March 7. During the visit, Cash outlined services, responsibilities, and procedures supporting the Computerized Provisioning, Allowance, and Supply System (COMPASS) program with members from RSNF. For more than 40 years, NAVSUP BSC has maintained a strong partnership with RSNF to support the modernization of business information systems. RSNF currently utilizes COMPASS developed by NAVSUP BSC. COMPASS is a fully automated and integrated logistics system that includes supply, maintenance, technical, and financial processes. It is a single repository for data and supports logistical users at all RSNF locations. NAVSUP BSC maintains the COMPASS system and provides training to RSNF COMPASS users.

U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 12:59 Photo ID: 7083223 VIRIN: 220307-N-PX557-0059 Resolution: 2100x1376 Size: 2.57 MB Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP BSC | RSNF Visit [Image 2 of 2], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.