    Lieutenant Commander Lennie Day for Black History Month

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Lieutenant Commander Lennie Day poses for a portrait for Black History Month in Boston, Massachusetts on February 24, 2022. Before becoming an officer, Day was an Information Systems Technician and is currently the Enforcement Team Leader First District Enforcement Branch which handles fisheries enforcement (Living Marine Resources) and general law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:12
    Photo ID: 7083209
    VIRIN: 220224-G-IY621-001
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lieutenant Commander Lennie Day for Black History Month, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Massachusetts
    African American
    History
    Black History Month
    BHM

