Lieutenant Commander Lennie Day poses for a portrait for Black History Month in Boston, Massachusetts on February 24, 2022. Before becoming an officer, Day was an Information Systems Technician and is currently the Enforcement Team Leader First District Enforcement Branch which handles fisheries enforcement (Living Marine Resources) and general law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan L. Noel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:12 Photo ID: 7083209 VIRIN: 220224-G-IY621-001 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 1.6 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lieutenant Commander Lennie Day for Black History Month, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.