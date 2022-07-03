USS Milwaukee Conducts A Vertical Replenishment

220307-N-HD110-2153

CARIBBEAN SEA - (March 7, 2022) -- Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class James Dowdee signals to the pilots in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, Detachment 5, to hover over the flight deck during a vertical replenishment (VERTREP) aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), March 7, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Baker/Released)

Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 Location: CARIBBEAN SEA