    AFGSC Honors Women's History Month 2022

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    International Women's Day commemorates the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women. We at Air Force Global Strike Command value, honor, and respect women all year round but especially recognize that March 8 is a special day meant to highlight all the women of the past and present who contribute to our Air Force and Global Strike missions. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Global Strike Command
    Women's History Month
    International Women's Day
    graphic
    AFGSC
    WHM

