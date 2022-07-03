220307-M-AU949-0096 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Mar. 7, 2022) U.S. Marines with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) graduate from Corporal’s Course 1-22, Mar. 7. Corporal’s Course provides students with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to become successful small-unit leaders using realistic problem-based situations that a Marine Corporal will encounter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 06:54
|Photo ID:
|7082483
|VIRIN:
|220307-M-AU949-0096
|Resolution:
|5104x3403
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
