Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony [Image 2 of 10]

    Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony

    BAHRAIN

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    220307-M-AU949-0096 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Mar. 7, 2022) U.S. Marines with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT) graduate from Corporal’s Course 1-22, Mar. 7. Corporal’s Course provides students with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to become successful small-unit leaders using realistic problem-based situations that a Marine Corporal will encounter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 06:54
    Photo ID: 7082483
    VIRIN: 220307-M-AU949-0096
    Resolution: 5104x3403
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony
    Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony
    Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony
    Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony
    Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony
    Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony
    Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony
    Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony
    Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony
    Corporal's Course 1-22 Graduation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Corporals Course
    MARCENT
    NAVCENT
    FASTCENT
    TF 51/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT