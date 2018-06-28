Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental Health Command Europe changes leadership

    GERMANY

    06.28.2018

    Dental Health Command Europe said goodbye to its commander and welcomed another on Feb. 28.

    U.S. Army Col. Tom Goksel assumed command of DHCE from Col. Manuel Pozo-Alonso who will retire later this year after more than 29 years of military service. Goksel’s previous assignment was the commander for Dental Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz.

