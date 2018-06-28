Dental Health Command Europe changes leadership

Dental Health Command Europe said goodbye to its commander and welcomed another on Feb. 28.
U.S. Army Col. Tom Goksel assumed command of DHCE from Col. Manuel Pozo-Alonso who will retire later this year after more than 29 years of military service. Goksel’s previous assignment was the commander for Dental Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 03:34
|Photo ID:
|7082412
|VIRIN:
|180628-A-YV790-406
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
