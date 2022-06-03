NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 6, 2022) Sailors man the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) prepares to depart Naval Base Guam. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 03:30 Photo ID: 7082388 VIRIN: 220306-N-UJ411-1004 Resolution: 2784x1856 Size: 365.59 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spruance departs Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.