    Spruance departs Guam

    GUAM

    03.06.2022

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 6, 2022) Sailors man the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) prepares to depart Naval Base Guam. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

