NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 6, 2022) Sailors man the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) prepares to depart Naval Base Guam. Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 03:30
|Photo ID:
|7082388
|VIRIN:
|220306-N-UJ411-1004
|Resolution:
|2784x1856
|Size:
|365.59 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spruance departs Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT