    MA3 Nyantakyi Re-enlistment

    MA3 Nyantakyi Re-enlistment

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (March 8, 2022) Ens. Cody Haase, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security officer, administers the oath of enlistment to Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Kwame Nyantakyi, assigned to CFAO security department, during his reenlistment ceremony onboard a harbor patrol craft in the waters of CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 8, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    security
    Japan
    Okinawa
    reenlistment
    CFAO

