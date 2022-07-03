WHITE BEACH, Japan (March 8, 2022) Ens. Cody Haase, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security officer, administers the oath of enlistment to Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Kwame Nyantakyi, assigned to CFAO security department, during his reenlistment ceremony onboard a harbor patrol craft in the waters of CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 8, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 20:57
|Photo ID:
|7082222
|VIRIN:
|220307-N-QY759-0030
|Resolution:
|7021x5015
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MA3 Nyantakyi Re-enlistment, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT