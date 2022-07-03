WHITE BEACH, Japan (March 8, 2022) Ens. Cody Haase, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa security officer, administers the oath of enlistment to Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Kwame Nyantakyi, assigned to CFAO security department, during his reenlistment ceremony onboard a harbor patrol craft in the waters of CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 8, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 20:57 Photo ID: 7082222 VIRIN: 220307-N-QY759-0030 Resolution: 7021x5015 Size: 1.97 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MA3 Nyantakyi Re-enlistment, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.