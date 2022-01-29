Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200th Military Police Command emphasizes humane treatment of detainees

    FORT GILLEM, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2022

    200th Military Police Command

    Maj. Gen. John F. Hussey, commanding general of the 200th Military Police Command, speaks to his soldiers at Fort Gillem, Georgia, at a meeting to discuss the humane treatment of detainees.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 18:53
    Location: FORT GILLEM, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200th Military Police Command emphasizes humane treatment of detainees, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Detainee Ops
    200th MPC

