Travis AFB flight line

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emily Wenholz, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron instrument and light controls specialist, climbs out of the common access compartment aboard a KC-10 Extender on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 3, 2022. The 660th AMXS is responsible for inspecting, servicing and repairing 26 assigned KC-10 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

