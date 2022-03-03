Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB flight line [Image 11 of 15]

    Travis AFB flight line

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emily Wenholz, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron instrument and light controls specialist, reviews operating instructions for the KC-10 Extender on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 3, 2022. The 660th AMXS is responsible for inspecting, servicing and repairing 26 assigned KC-10 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 17:07
    Photo ID: 7081967
    VIRIN: 220303-F-UO290-1156
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB flight line [Image 15 of 15], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Women's History Month
    WHM
    Her Story
    TrUSt Travis

