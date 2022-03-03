U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kelcie Edwards, 60th Operations Support Squadron airfield management operations supervisor, is responsible for the maintenance of runways, lighting and other airfield components and systems at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 3, 2022. Airfield Management specialists ensure that all takeoffs and landings can proceed without incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 17:06 Photo ID: 7081960 VIRIN: 220303-F-UO290-1038 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.65 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis AFB flight line [Image 15 of 15], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.