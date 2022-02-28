Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Swim Qualification

    Lima Company Swim Qualification

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Daniel Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct swim qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 28, 2022. As an amphibious fighting force, swim qualification is an integral part of recruit traiining. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022
    Photo ID: 7081815
    VIRIN: 220228-M-GD588-1241
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Swim Qualification [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    qualification
    parris island
    recruit training
    swim qual

