Lima Company Swim Qualification

Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct swim qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 28, 2022. As an amphibious fighting force, swim qualification is an integral part of recruit traiining. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Daniel Johnson)
