    Bravo Company, 3-227 performs phase maintenance in Romania [Image 7 of 7]

    Bravo Company, 3-227 performs phase maintenance in Romania

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Beers and Spc. Barnes of Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment performs phase maintenance on a U.S. Army UH60 Blackhawk at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Feb. 7, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 14:28
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
