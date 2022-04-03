Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month 2022

    Women's History Month 2022

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Vandenberg Space Force, Calif., hosts a mixer open to all in honor of Women's History Month March 4, 2022. Two VSFB members conversate at the mixer hosted at the Pacific Coast Club on base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 14:06
    Photo ID: 7081677
    VIRIN: 220304-F-XI961-1003
    Resolution: 1440x958
    Size: 168.89 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month 2022, by Amn Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vandenberg
    women's history month
    military
    air force
    celebration
    space force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT