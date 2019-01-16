Jack Giessner, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Region 3 Administrator, was the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division’s (NSWCPD) guest speaker during the organization’s National Engineers Week celebration, Feb. 24, 2022. (Courtesy of NRC/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 12:39
|Photo ID:
|7081597
|VIRIN:
|220116-N-NR001-001
|Resolution:
|1800x2280
|Size:
|591.57 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nuclear Regulatory Commission Executive Shares Engineering Insights during NSWC Philadelphia Division’s National Engineers Week Event, by Scott Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission Executive Shares Engineering Insights during NSWC Philadelphia Division’s National Engineers Week Event
LEAVE A COMMENT