Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nuclear Regulatory Commission Executive Shares Engineering Insights during NSWC Philadelphia Division’s National Engineers Week Event

    Nuclear Regulatory Commission Executive Shares Engineering Insights during NSWC Philadelphia Division’s National Engineers Week Event

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2019

    Photo by Scott Harris 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Jack Giessner, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Region 3 Administrator, was the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division’s (NSWCPD) guest speaker during the organization’s National Engineers Week celebration, Feb. 24, 2022. (Courtesy of NRC/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2019
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 12:39
    Photo ID: 7081597
    VIRIN: 220116-N-NR001-001
    Resolution: 1800x2280
    Size: 591.57 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nuclear Regulatory Commission Executive Shares Engineering Insights during NSWC Philadelphia Division’s National Engineers Week Event, by Scott Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nuclear Regulatory Commission Executive Shares Engineering Insights during NSWC Philadelphia Division&rsquo;s National Engineers Week Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    TAGS

    NRC
    Nuclear Regulatory Commission
    National Engineers Week
    NSWCPD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division
    Jack Giessner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT