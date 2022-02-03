Archbishop of the Military Services USA Timothy Broglio places ashes on the head of a parishioner of Ash Wednesday Mass at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center March 2.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7081557
|VIRIN:
|220307-A-AB123-004
|Resolution:
|4272x2848
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Archbishop of the Military Services Conducts Ash Wednesday Mass at WRNMMC [Image 5 of 5], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Archbishop of the Military Services Conducts Ash Wednesday Mass at WRNMMC
LEAVE A COMMENT