    Archbishop of the Military Services Conducts Ash Wednesday Mass at WRNMMC [Image 4 of 5]

    Archbishop of the Military Services Conducts Ash Wednesday Mass at WRNMMC

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Archbishop of the Military Services USA Timothy Broglio places ashes on the head of a parishioner of Ash Wednesday Mass at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center March 2.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 12:09
    Photo ID: 7081557
    VIRIN: 220307-A-AB123-004
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Archbishop of the Military Services Conducts Ash Wednesday Mass at WRNMMC [Image 5 of 5], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ash Wednesday
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Archbishop of the Military Services USA

