A chaplain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center places ashes on the forehead of a Sailor during Ash Wednesday Mass at WRNMMC March 2.
This work, Archbishop of the Military Services Conducts Ash Wednesday Mass at WRNMMC [Image 5 of 5], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Archbishop of the Military Services Conducts Ash Wednesday Mass at WRNMMC
