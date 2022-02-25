Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breaux promoted to lieutenant colonel

    Breaux promoted to lieutenant colonel

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    From left, Lt. Col. Lane Haubelt, chief, Propulsion Test Branch, Test Division, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, administers the oath of office to newly-promoted Lt. Col. Bradley Breaux during a ceremony Feb. 25, 2022, at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 09:22
    Photo ID: 7081214
    VIRIN: 220325-F-KN521-1042
    Resolution: 8806x5678
    Size: 12.18 MB
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaux promoted to lieutenant colonel, by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Arnold Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Promotion Ceremony
    Arnold Air Force Base (AFB)
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)
    Propulsion Test Branch (TDP)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT