From left, Lt. Col. Lane Haubelt, chief, Propulsion Test Branch, Test Division, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, administers the oath of office to newly-promoted Lt. Col. Bradley Breaux during a ceremony Feb. 25, 2022, at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jill Pickett)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 09:22
|Photo ID:
|7081214
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-KN521-1042
|Resolution:
|8806x5678
|Size:
|12.18 MB
|Location:
|ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Breaux promoted to lieutenant colonel, by Jill Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
