Submitted photos of Command Sgt. Major Katie Blackwell during her early career in the Military.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 09:03
|Photo ID:
|7081203
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-DY230-576
|Resolution:
|825x493
|Size:
|78.8 KB
|Location:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women in Leadership: Command Sgt. Maj. Katie Blackwell [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women in Leadership: Command Sgt. Maj. Katie Blackwell
LEAVE A COMMENT