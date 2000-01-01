Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in Leadership: Command Sgt. Maj. Katie Blackwell [Image 7 of 8]

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Katie Blackwell of the Minnesota National Guard's Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, pauses for a photo, Feb. 13, 2022. Blackwell has served for more than 24 years.. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sirrina Martinez)

    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 09:03
    This work, Women in Leadership: Command Sgt. Maj. Katie Blackwell [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

