USS America Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 16, 2022) Logistics Specialist Seaman Farrah Murphy, left, from Washington, and Logistic Specialist 2nd Class Rebecca Walters, right, from Cincinnati, both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), request a de-smoking team after combating a mock fire during a general quarters drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

