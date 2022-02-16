PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 16, 2022) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Eric Swanson, from Illinois City, Ill., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), dons firefighting equipment during a general quarters drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 08:15 Photo ID: 7081149 VIRIN: 220216-N-FC892-1028 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 964.61 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Sailors Conduct General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by SN Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.