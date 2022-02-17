USS America Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Course

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 17, 2022) Yeoman 2nd Class Clinton Pell, left, from Santan Valley, Ariz., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), hands an M9 service pistol to Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Timothy Terry, from Lumberton, Texas, also assigned to America, during a small arms qualification on one of the ship’s aircraft elevators. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

Date Taken: 02.17.2022
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA