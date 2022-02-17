Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Course [Image 5 of 8]

    USS America Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Course

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 17, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) remove targets during in a small arms qualification on one of the ship’s aircraft elevators. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 08:07
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Sailors Conduct Small Arms Qualification Course [Image 8 of 8], by SN Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Officers
    Gunner's Mate
    M9 Pistol
    USS America (LHA 6)

