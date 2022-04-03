PHILIPPINE SEA (March. 4, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) signal that chocks and chains were removed from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 06:52 Photo ID: 7081079 VIRIN: 220304-N-FA868-1056 Resolution: 4749x3166 Size: 2.1 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Conducts Flight Ops [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.