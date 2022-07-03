220307-N-DL524-1092 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 7, 2022) Sailors pose for a photo following a Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) ceremony in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). MAP is a semi-annual program that allows commanding officers to advance Sailors in pay grades E-3 to E-5 to the next pay grade. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 03:25
|Photo ID:
|7080993
|VIRIN:
|220307-N-DL524-1092
|Resolution:
|4057x2700
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Meritorious Advancement Program Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS
