    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220307-N-DL524-1092 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 7, 2022) Sailors pose for a photo following a Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) ceremony in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). MAP is a semi-annual program that allows commanding officers to advance Sailors in pay grades E-3 to E-5 to the next pay grade. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Meritorious Advancement Program Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

