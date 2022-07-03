USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Meritorious Advancement Program Ceremony

220307-N-DL524-1076 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 7, 2022) Sailors stand in ranks during a Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP) ceremony in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). MAP is a semi-annual program that allows commanding officers to advance Sailors in pay grades E-3 to E-5 to the next pay grade. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

