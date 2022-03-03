Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Bahrain Bluejacket Bistro Receives Ney Award [Image 2 of 2]

    NSA Bahrain Bluejacket Bistro Receives Ney Award

    BAHRAIN

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    220303-N-XJ066-1116 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 03, 2021) Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), center right, Capt. William Lane, commanding officer of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain; Cmdr. Ernesto Rivera, executive officer of NSA Bahrain; and Steven Madison, command master chief, NSA Bahrain, pose for a group photo with Blue Jacket Bistro Galley staff during an award presentation onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. The galley won the fiscal year 2022 Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award for food service excellence in the OCONUS General Mess Category. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al Kooheji/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 03:23
    Photo ID: 7080987
    VIRIN: 220303-N-XJ066-1116
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.15 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Bahrain Bluejacket Bistro Receives Ney Award [Image 2 of 2], by Ameera Al-Kooheji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Bahrain Bluejacket Bistro Receives Ney Award
    NSA Bahrain Bluejacket Bistro Receives Ney Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain
    Ney Awards
    Bluejacket Bistro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT