NSA Bahrain Bluejacket Bistro Receives Ney Award

220303-N-XJ066-1115 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 03, 2021) Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), left, speaks to Blue Jacket Bistro Galley staff during an award presentation onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. The galley won the fiscal year 2022 Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award for food service excellence in the OCONUS General Mess Category. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al Kooheji/Released)

