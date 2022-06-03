Airmen lead Musketeers onto the ice

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Adam Allen, a Maintenance Management Production Controller, left, and Master Sgt. Jesse Noreen, Aerospace Ground Equipment Mechanic, right, were honored as representatives of the 185th Air Refueling Wing at a Hero Walk during the Sioux City Musketeers hockey game at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on March 6, 2022. Allen and Noreen led the Musketeers hockey team onto the ice at the game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 17:14
|Photo ID:
|7080584
|VIRIN:
|220306-Z-KI557-032
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|10.95 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|64
|Downloads:
|0
