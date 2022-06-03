Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen lead Musketeers onto the ice

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Adam Allen, a Maintenance Management Production Controller, left, and Master Sgt. Jesse Noreen, Aerospace Ground Equipment Mechanic, right, were honored as representatives of the 185th Air Refueling Wing at a Hero Walk during the Sioux City Musketeers hockey game at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa on March 6, 2022. Allen and Noreen led the Musketeers hockey team onto the ice at the game. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    TAGS

    Iowa
    Hockey
    Sioux City
    Iowa Air National Guard
    185th ARW
    Musketeers

