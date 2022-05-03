AZNG Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Command

Arizona Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Fidel Zamora Jr., relinquished responsibilities as the State Senior Enlisted Advisor to Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Buelow March 5, 2022 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Zamora has had a long career with the United States Army and the AZNG. His career with the National Guard started in January 2007.

