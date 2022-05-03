Arizona Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Fidel Zamora Jr., relinquished responsibilities as the State Senior Enlisted Advisor to Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Buelow March 5, 2022 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Buelow is returning to Arizona after serving as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Deputy Commanding General of the National Guard U.S. Army Pacific in Fort Shafer, Hawaii.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 17:02 Photo ID: 7080580 VIRIN: 220305-Z-AA430-053 Resolution: 5878x3919 Size: 2.46 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.