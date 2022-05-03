Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    AZNG Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Command

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Fidel Zamora Jr., relinquished responsibilities as the State Senior Enlisted Advisor to Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Buelow March 5, 2022 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Zamora has had a long career with the United States Army and the AZNG. His career with the National Guard started in January 2007.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 17:02
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Arizona
    Change of Command
    Army
    National Guard
    AZNG

