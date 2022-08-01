Reservist to the rescue

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick McCoy, reservist and first sergeant in the 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a photo Jan. 3, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. When not in uniform, McCoy serves as an officer with the Cedar City Police Department and recently rescued a local veteran from a burning home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

