    Reservist to the rescue

    UT, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    419th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick McCoy, reservist and first sergeant in the 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a photo Jan. 3, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. When not in uniform, McCoy serves as an officer with the Cedar City Police Department and recently rescued a local veteran from a burning home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 16:31
    Location: UT, US
    Hill AFB
    reservist
    Utah
    citizen airmen
    419th FW

