U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick McCoy, reservist and first sergeant in the 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a photo Jan. 3, 2022 at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. When not in uniform, McCoy serves as an officer with the Cedar City Police Department and recently rescued a local veteran from a burning home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 16:31
|Photo ID:
|7080571
|VIRIN:
|220108-F-KM531-1809
|Resolution:
|3512x2178
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reservist to the rescue, by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS
419th reservist, local police officer rescues veteran from house fire
