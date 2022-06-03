220306-N-JU123-1510 AEGEAN SEA (Mar. 6, 2022 Air department and Carrier Air Wing 1 Sailors fight a simulated fire during a flight deck fire-fighting drill on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 6, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)

