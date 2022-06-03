Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 12 of 16]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    AEGEAN SEA

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Seaman Jibreel Uddin 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220306-N-JU123-1285 AEGEAN SEA (Mar. 6, 2022 Air department and Carrier Air Wing 1 Sailors fight a simulated fire during a flight deck fire-fighting drill on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 6, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jibreel Uddin)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 15:22
    Photo ID: 7080482
    VIRIN: 220306-N-JU123-1285
    Resolution: 4635x3085
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: AEGEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 16 of 16], by SN Jibreel Uddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

