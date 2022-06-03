220306-N-JR318-1012 AEGEAN SEA (Mar. 6, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Amanda Trull, from Sacramento, California, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, lowers an M61A2 Gatling gun from an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the hangar bay the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Mar. 6, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

