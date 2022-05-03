Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTANG KC-135R Stratotankers participate in readiness exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    UTANG KC-135R Stratotankers participate in readiness exercise

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135R Stratotanker, assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing, prepares for takeoff during a readiness exercise on March 5, 2022 at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base. The Air National Guard provides the capability to deploy U.S. Air Force assets anywhere in the world within hours and help sustain them in a conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 12:41
    Photo ID: 7080233
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-DP148-0002
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UTANG KC-135R Stratotankers participate in readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Utah
    National Guard
    UTANG
    DP148

