    453rd Cargo Transfer Company Mobilization Ceremony [Image 20 of 25]

    453rd Cargo Transfer Company Mobilization Ceremony

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend 

    90th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from 348th Transportation Battalion held a deployment ceremony today to honor more than 150 Soldiers from the 453rd Cargo Transfer Company out of Houston and Stinton, Texas as they prepare to mobilize overseas in support of Central Command.
    The 453rd is charged with providing cargo transfer facilities at interchanges between air, rail, truck, and water transportation points. The company operates like civilian distribution center. Their mission is to keep Soldiers outfitted with the equipment needed to win on the battlefield.
    Lt. Col. Mark Peckham, 348th Transportation Battalion Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj, Brenda Acosta encouraged the Soldiers to stay safe, look out for each other, and to stay connected with friends and family during their mobilization.
    Col. Steve Pazak, 90th Sustainment Brigade Commander, attended the event and personally shook every soldier’s hand before they departed. Pazak thanked the Soldiers and family members for their support during the training and asked for continued support during the execution of the upcoming mission.
    Soldiers from the 453rd Cargo Transfer Company fall under the 348th Transportation Battalion in Houston, Texas and the 90th Sustainment Brigade out of North Little Rock, Arkansas.
    The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s lineage goes back to August 1917 when the unit was formed as an Infantry Division on Camp Travis, Texas. When the 90th Infantry Division landed on D-Day, the blood-red T-O insignia meant Texas and Oklahoma. Today the T-O stands for "Tough 'Ombres” as the unit’s members hail from all over the United States.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 12:10
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    90th Sustainment Brigade
    Army Reserve
    4th ESC
    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    Tough 'Ombres
    ACFT

