Airman Receives Meritorious Service Medal

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Fred Pierce, assigned to the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, receives the Meritorious Service Medal at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 5, 2022. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to any member of the armed forces of the United States who distinguish themselves by either outstanding achievement or meritorious service to the United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

