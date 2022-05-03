Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Receives Meritorious Service Medal

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Fred Pierce, assigned to the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, receives the Meritorious Service Medal at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 5, 2022. The Meritorious Service Medal is awarded to any member of the armed forces of the United States who distinguish themselves by either outstanding achievement or meritorious service to the United States. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Receives Meritorious Service Medal, by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Meritorious Service Medal
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

