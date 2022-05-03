“This month is a time to acknowledge and celebrate women, all of our accomplishments, and how far we’ve come,” said Tech. Sgt. Corrine Williams, 161st Aerial Port Squadron, ground transportation training supervisor. “I love that my kids get to see me work and accomplish my goals. I have the privilege to show them that there are so many different things you can do; you aren’t limited. You can go out and accomplish whatever dreams you have.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 09:22 Photo ID: 7079956 VIRIN: 220305-Z-CC902-1005 Resolution: 5364x3569 Size: 10.35 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s History Month Profile, by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.