    Women’s History Month Profile

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    “This month is a time to acknowledge and celebrate women, all of our accomplishments, and how far we’ve come,” said Tech. Sgt. Corrine Williams, 161st Aerial Port Squadron, ground transportation training supervisor. “I love that my kids get to see me work and accomplish my goals. I have the privilege to show them that there are so many different things you can do; you aren’t limited. You can go out and accomplish whatever dreams you have.” (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

